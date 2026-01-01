Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 130 | Kärcher

The transparent bristles of the wash brush attachment can be used anywhere in an extremely wide range of cleaning tasks. The interchangeable Universal attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush is ideally suited to cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic.

Soft transparent bristles Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning. Can be used anywhere For all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. Optional accessories More versatility for the WB 130 rotating wash brush.