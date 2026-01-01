2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 130 | Kärcher

    Black circular brush attachment with white bristles, designed for cleaning purposes.

    Interchangeable attachment universal for WB 130

    Order number: 2.644-289.0

    Ideal for cleaning all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic: The interchangeable Universal attachment for the WB 130 rotating wash brush. 