Pressure washer K 1 Horizontal | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.599-101.0Light and compact: The K 1 Horizontal is the ideal device for cleaning small areas around the house and garden furniture, bicycles etc.
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Pressure (bar)
max. 100
Flow rate (l/h)
270 - 300
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (kW)
1.2
Power cable (m)
5
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
385 x 174 x 298
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas