2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 1 Horizontal | Kärcher

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    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with handle and nozzle, set against a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 1 Horizontal

    Order number: 1.599-101.0

    Light and compact: The K 1 Horizontal is the ideal device for cleaning small areas around the house and garden furniture, bicycles etc.