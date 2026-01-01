Pressure washer K 2 HR *KAP | Kärcher

The K 2 HR is versatile, mobile and powerful. The equipment includes a Quick Connect trigger gun, 10-metre high-pressure and 6-metre garden hose, a flat-jet spray lance, dirt blaster, foam jet, a water filter to protect the pump from penetrating dirt particles, as well as a passive hose reel, which allows the orderly storage of the high-pressure hose.

Compact hose and cord storage Hose reel and hook for storage of hose and cable on the device. Powerful cleaning performance The K 2 HR is equipped with integrated detergent suction. Smooth-running wheels and long handle Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height. Quick Connect system The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort. Dirt blaster The rotation nozzle increases the cleaning performance by up to 80 %.