2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 2 HR *KAP | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, detergent bottle, and two spray lances on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 2 HR *KAP

    Order number: 1.599-241.0

    • Powerful design, area performance of 20 m²/h
    • Hose reel, 10 m HD hose, suction hose for detergent
    • Vario power spray lance, dirt blaster, 6 m water hose, foam jet