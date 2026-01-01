2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Car & Home | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner set with accessories, including detergent bottles, hose, brush, and nozzles on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 2 Power Control Car & Home

    Order number: 1.673-607.0

    • App support, area performance of 20 m²/h
    • Telescopic handle, 5 m HD hose, suction hose for detergent
    • Vario power spray lance, dirt blaster, Car Cleaning Kit, Home Kit