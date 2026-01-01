Pressure washer K 2 Power Control Car & Home | Kärcher

The Kärcher Home & Garden app turns every user into a cleaning expert – and makes possible a more thorough cleaning result with the Kärcher K 2 Power Control high-pressure cleaner. The app contains the helpful application consultant who assists the user with practical tips and tricks for every cleaning task and comprehensive service including information about the machine, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The machine is equipped with a high-pressure gun and two spray lances with Quick Connect adapter. The pressure level can be set on the Vario Power spray lance – for maximum control in every cleaning task. The height-adjustable telescopic handle allows comfortable transport and storage, a suction hose for effortless application of detergents, practical holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as a 5-metre hose. The Car & Home Kit allows effective vehicle cleaning and splash-free cleaning of larger areas. It includes a wash brush for removing grey film, a foam jet for well-adherent foam, as well as 500 ml of Car Shampoo, the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of Patio & Deck detergent.

Home & Garden app The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal. Spray gun and spray lances with Quick Connect Easy attaching and turning – two different spray lances are available. Optimal pressure setting – three pressure settings and one detergent setting can be selected. Easy control – symbols on the spray lances display the settings that have been set. Height-adjustable telescopic handle For a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage. Integrated suction hose For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer. Can be used without complication. Suction hose for the use of detergents.