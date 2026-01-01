Pressure washer K 2.050 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.601-652.0Small, lightweight all-rounder for occasional use for light soiling. For example, garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house. Ideal for use as a second machine.
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Pressure (bar / MPa)
max. 100 / max. 10
Flow rate (l/h)
max. 342
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
241 x 160 x 426
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual
Application areas