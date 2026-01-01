Pressure washer K 2.050 | Kärcher

Compact, lightweight, practical, robust - the K 2.050 is ideal for occasional use around the house. This high-pressure cleaner is suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing effectively prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump to reduce noise. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch for ease of use, practical hook for cable storage and an ergonomically designed trigger gun for effortless cleaning are further features of the K 2.050.

Hooked on tidiness Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device. Full cleaning power All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent. Three-piston axial pump Completely maintenance-free.