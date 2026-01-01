2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 2.050 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, two spray lances, and trigger gun on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 2.050

    Order number: 1.601-652.0

    Small, lightweight all-rounder for occasional use for light soiling. For example, garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house. Ideal for use as a second machine.