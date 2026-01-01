2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 2.360 | Kärcher

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    Yellow Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with attached lance and brush accessory, set against a white background.

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    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 2.360

    Order number: 1.601-686.0

    The wheeled K 2.360 from Kärcher – a pressure washer made for occasional use and light dirt, for example on bicycles, garden tools or furniture.