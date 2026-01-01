Pressure washer K 2.360 | Kärcher

The equipment of the K 2.360 includes two smooth-running wheels, a spray gun, a 3 m high-pressure hose, a single spray lance and a water filter to protect the pump from the penetration of dirt particles. This pressure washer is designed for occasional use and light dirt around the house and garden. For example, dirt on bicycles, garden tools or garden furniture.

Hooked on tidiness Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device. Full cleaning power All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent. Three-piston axial pump Completely maintenance-free. Integrated accessory storage The hose, spray lances and trigger gun can be stored neatly and compactly.