Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.603-220.0Powerful pressure washer with innovative water-cooled motor for moderate dirt.
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar)
max. 120
Flow rate (l/h)
max. 380
Area performance (ft²)
25
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (W)
1600
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
12.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
16.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
394 x 368 x 667
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas