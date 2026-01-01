Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium | Kärcher

The K 3 Deluxe Premium is perfect for cleaning moderate dirt on cars or medium-sized areas around the home. The water pressure can easily be adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. According to the cleaning task and level of contamination. The separate dirt blaster is suitable for stubborn dirt with its rotating point jet. The device also has a hose reel, telescopic handle for convenient transport and holders for accessories that are ready to hand at all times.

Water-cooled asynchronous motor Very powerful. Hose reel Simple hose handling. Detergents Detergent inlet. Kärcher detergents increase the cleaning efficiency and protect and care for the surface. Telescopic handle Simple to transport. Integrated accessory storage Accessories can be conveniently stored on the device. Dirt blaster The rotating point jet nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.