2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium | Kärcher

    Sale
    Yellow Kärcher K3 high-pressure cleaner with hose reel, standing on wheels against a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 3 Deluxe Premium

    Order number: 1.603-220.0

    Powerful pressure washer with innovative water-cooled motor for moderate dirt.