Pressure washer K 3 HR Plus | Kärcher

The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 10 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank or via a foam jet for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of high-pressure hose after use.

Hose reel for comfortable handling Convenient working – hose always within reach due to easy rolling in and out. Clean tank solution Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling. The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents. Smooth-running wheels and long handle Optimum mobility thanks to wheels and ergonomical handle height. Quick Connect system The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort. Dirt blaster The rotating nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80 %.