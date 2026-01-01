2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 3 HR Plus | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, spray gun, and two lance attachments, all in yellow and black.

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    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    Pressure washer

    K 3 HR Plus

    Order number: 1.599-261.0

    The Kärcher K 3 HR is a Classic Kärcher model with passive hose reel. It is ideal for occasional use and everyday dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, cars etc.