2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Pressure washer K 4 WCM | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose, spray gun, and two lance attachments on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand
    IF Design Award 2023
    Reddot Design Award 2023

    Pressure washer

    K 4 WCM

    Order number: 1.324-200.0

    • Functional and reliable water-cooled motor, area performance of 30 m²/h
    • 6 m HD hose, suction hose for detergent
    • Vario power spray lance, dirt blaster