Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition | Kärcher

The K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The pressure washer can be used to clean any surface with the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The pressure washer also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily available accessories at all times. Includes Home & Brush Kit with T 5 surface cleaner, 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner, 1 litre of Universal Cleaner and a WB 60 wash brush.

Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lances The optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories. PremiumFlex high-pressure hose The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming. Home & Garden app The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal. Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step. Outstanding performance The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.