Pressure washer K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Pressure washer
Order number: 1.324-709.0
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pressure (bar / MPa)
20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
Flow rate (l/h)
max. 500
Area performance (m²/h)
40
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 40
Rated input power (kW)
2.1
Power cable (m)
5
Colour
black
Weight without accessories (kg)
12.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
19.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online