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    Large round brush cover set | Kärcher

    Two yellow and white striped circular cleaning pads on a white background.

    Large round brush cover set

    Order number: 2.863-345.0

    Two premium microfibre covers for the large round brush for better dirt removal and for dazzling results using the large round brush.