Low-pressure Multi Jet | Kärcher

The multi jet provides four spray types in a single nozzle: spot jet, flat jet, mist jet and stream jet. The multi-nozzle is therefore ideally suited to a wide variety of applications, without even having to change the attachment. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. The bayonet adapter makes it quick and easy to switch accessories. The Multi Jet is compatible with all OC 3 and OC 4 models.

4-in-1 multi-nozzle Combines four different spray types in a single nozzle. The symbols on the nozzle head indicate the corresponding spray type. Time saving No need for time-consuming nozzle changes. Simply turn the nozzle head to select the right jet. Cleaning and watering all in one It is not necessary to switch to a garden hose and spray gun. Flat stream Universal jet for cleaning a wide range of objects and surfaces. Point jet Ultra-powerful jet for removing stubborn dirt and spot cleaning in hard-to-reach areas. Mist jet Gentle spray jet for more delicate jobs (e.g. washing dogs or watering plants). Stream jet Watering plants.