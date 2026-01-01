Mattress Nozzle | Kärcher

The Kärcher mattress nozzle is well suited to hygienic deep-cleaning of beds, mattresses, pillows and hard-to-reach grooves around beds. These grooves are where dust and mite excrement, which contain allergy-triggering particles, build up particularly easily on textile surfaces. But even dust and mite excrement stand no chance against the practical crevice nozzle which was designed specially for sleeping areas and reliably removes all dirt.