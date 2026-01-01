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    Mattress Nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner head with black and silver design, featuring visible bristles underneath.

    Mattress Nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-290.0

    The mattress nozzle ensures deep, hygienic cleaning of your mattress and all grooves in and around your sleeping area.