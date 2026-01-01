Mattress nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-347.0The mattress nozzle ensures deep, hygienic cleaning of your mattress and all grooves in and around your sleeping area.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
177 x 153 x 64
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas