Mattress nozzle | Kärcher

The Kärcher mattress nozzle is well suited to hygienic deep-cleaning of beds, mattresses, pillows and hard-to-reach grooves around beds. These grooves are where dust and mite excrement, which contain allergy-triggering particles, build up particularly easily on textile surfaces. But even dust and mite excrement stand no chance against the practical crevice nozzle which was designed specially for sleeping areas and reliably removes all dirt.

Removes dust and dirt from mattresses more thoroughly and better than conventional upholstery vacuum cleaners Saves time and effort compared to manual inflation. Deflation using the suction function of the wet and dry vacuum cleaner Fast and convenient deflation compared to manual air removal. The accessory kit includes the adapter piece and nozzles in three sizes Adapter piece for secure connection to the suction hose. The three included nozzle sizes (S, M and L) are compatible with the valves on a variety of inflatable products and can be easily mounted on the adapter piece.