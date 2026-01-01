Microfibre cloth set | Kärcher

Microfibre cloth set contains 1 floor cloth and 1 cover of high-quality microfibres for hand tool. For better dirt pick up and removal. Floor cloth suitable for use with standard and large floor tool for Kärcher steam cleaners. Place cover over hand tool to clean. For cleaning all tiled, natural stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Floor cloth of microfibres Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth Can be machine-washed at 60 °C. Microfibre cover for hand tool Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth