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    Microfibre wiping cloths | Kärcher

    Two folded white microfibre cloths with grey stripes, placed on a white background.

    Microfibre wiping cloths

    Order number: 2.633-100.0

    The microfibre wiping cloth ensures optimal dirt removal on all smooth surfaces.