MJ 160 4-in-1 multi jet | Kärcher

The MJ 160 4-in-1 Multi Jet offers 4 different spray types in a single spray lance: the detergent jet, the high-pressure flat spray, the rotary nozzle and the wide flat jet. Simply turn the spray lance to select the right jet. Time-consuming changing of the spray lance is no longer required. At the same time, the Multi Jet impresses with its ease of handling and greater comfort during the application, thanks to a 25 percent reduction in weight compared to its predecessor, the Kärcher MJ 3-in-1. Suitable for Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers. The all-rounder for the home, garden and car.

Select the appropriate jet by turning the spray lance No time-consuming changing of the spray lance. Four spray types in one spray lance Rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent jet and wide flat jet – for flexible working. With mounting aid on the spray lance For correct installation and application. 25% weight reduction¹⁾ Greater comfort and user-friendliness. Compatible with all Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers Perfect for a subsequent upgrade.