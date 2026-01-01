2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    MJ 160 4-in-1 multi jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and yellow design, featuring a long extension tube.

    MJ 160 4-in-1 multi jet

    Order number: 2.644-431.0

    MJ 160 4-in-1 Multi Jet with 4 spray types for K 4 and K 5 pressure washers: with rotary nozzle, high-pressure flat spray, detergent spray and wide flat jet.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
    ¹⁾
    Compared to the weight of the previous Kärcher MJ 3-in-1 multi jet.