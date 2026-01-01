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    MP 145 multi power jet for K 3-K 5 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with black and yellow design, featuring multiple spray settings.

    MP 145 multi power jet for K 3-K 5

    Order number: 2.643-239.0

    Multi power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.