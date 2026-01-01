2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.642-440.0Multi-power jet with 5 types of jets: Cleaning agent jet, HP fan jet, rotary nozzle, pencil jet and wide reduced-pressure fan jet. The suitable jet can be selected by simply twisting.
Weight (g)
500
Colour
Black
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information