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    Multi-surface roller set, grey | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher roller brushes with grey stripes, positioned side by side on a white background.

    Multi-surface roller set, grey

    Order number: 2.055-007.0

    2-part microfibre roller set for gentle wet cleaning and care of all hard floors. Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing. Suitable for machine washing up to 60 °C.