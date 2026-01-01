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    Multi-surface roller set, yellow | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher roller brushes with yellow stripes, featuring grey cylindrical ends.

    Multi-surface roller set, yellow

    Order number: 2.055-006.0

    • 2-in-1, for Kärcher floor cleaners
    • With 100% high-quality microfibre
    • Pure!Roll®: washable at up to 60 °C