2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    O-ring set | Kärcher

    Assorted black and red O-rings and four yellow Kärcher nozzles arranged on a white background.

    O-ring set

    Order number: 2.640-729.0

    Replacement O-ring set for easy replacement of O-rings and safety plugs on pressure washer accessories.