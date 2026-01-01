Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 Foldable | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Mobile Outdoor Cleaner
Order number: 1.599-303.0
Pressure range
Low pressure
Flow rate (l/min)
max. 2
Battery powered device
1
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Battery run time (min)
15
Battery charge time (h)
2.25
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
2.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
305 x 298 x 271
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas