2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Mobile Outdoor Cleaner OC 3 Foldable | Kärcher

    Kärcher portable cleaner with a black lid, yellow base, and attached spray nozzle.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Gold Design Award 2024

    Mobile Outdoor Cleaner

    OC 3 Foldable

    Order number: 1.599-303.0

    • Pressure washer with integrated water tank (8 l), low pressure (5 bar)
    • Battery-powered, max. 15 min runtime, collapsible water tank, compact design
    • Flat jet nozzle, charging cable