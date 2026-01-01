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    Parquet nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor brush attachment with bristles, angled view.

    Parquet nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-260.0

    The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for the gentle cleaning of parquet floors and other sensitive hard floors.