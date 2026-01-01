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    Parquet nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher vacuum cleaner floor nozzle with bristles, angled view on white background.

    Parquet nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-302.0

    The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of parquet and other sensitive hard floors.