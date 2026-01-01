PC 15 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-492.0Pipe cleaning kit with 15 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
250 x 250 x 80
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas