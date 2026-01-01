2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PC 7.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher pipe cleaning kit with connectors and nozzles on a white background.

    PC 7.5

    Order number: 2.644-491.0

    Pipe cleaning kit with 7.5 m hose for cleaning pipes, drains and downpipes and for removing blockages. With practical changing system and two nozzles included.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.