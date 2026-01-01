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    Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher garden hose with textured surface, shown against a white background.

    Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m

    Order number: 2.645-324.0

    The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 1/2". Length: 20 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.