Performance Premium hose, 1/2" -20 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-324.0The hose innovation from Kärcher: the ultra-flexible and kink-resistant Performance Premium garden hose. Diameter: 1/2". Length: 20 m. With Kärcher Premium anti-torsion technology.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
20
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 280 x 120
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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