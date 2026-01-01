Pet accessory bag | Kärcher

Perfect for cleaning and grooming dogs: the accessories in the Pet accessory bag are optimised for use with Kärcher OC 3 and OC 4 low-pressure washers for the gentle yet effective cleaning of four-legged friends. The specially developed pet brush with silicone massage nubs gets even the most stubborn dirt out of their fur. The cone jet nozzle cleans dirty fur and mucky paws particularly gently and carefully. The fluffy microfibre cloth absorbs a lot of water, feels good on the dog's coat and does not leave any unpleasant odours. Accessories can be stored neatly in the supplied bag, which is made from water-repellent fabric and even has space for additional small accessories.

Wash brush for pets The specially developed pet brush with silicone massage nubs removes even stubborn dirt from fur. Cone-spray nozzle The cone jet nozzle is particularly gentle, making it ideal for carefully cleaning dirty fur and mucky paws. Microfibre Cloth The fluffy microfibre cloth can be used to dry off dogs straight after cleaning. The microfibre cloth absorbs a lot of water and prevents unpleasant odours. Accessories bag Made from machine-washable, water-repellent fabric – ideal for travelling. All accessories stored in one place and extra space for other dog-walking essentials. The bag can be stored in the empty water tank together with the Kärcher OC 4.