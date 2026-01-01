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    Pet accessory bag | Kärcher

    Kärcher accessory kit with a black carrying case, grey cloth, nozzle attachment, and connector piece.

    Pet accessory bag

    Order number: 2.644-512.0

    The ideal addition to Kärcher low-pressure washers: the Pet accessory bag contains practical accessories that have been specially developed for gentle cleaning of dogs.