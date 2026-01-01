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    Pet cleaning brush | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher pet grooming brush with metal bristles and textured handle, featuring three button-like details.

    Pet cleaning brush

    Order number: 2.643-874.0

    For thoroughly brushing animal fur: the fur-cleaning brush removes even stubborn dirt from fur.