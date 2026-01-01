Pet cleaning brush | Kärcher

With the fur-cleaning brush, you can easily brush stubborn dirt out of the animal's fur. The pleasantly soft rubber material is flexible and adapts to the animal. The stainless steel prongs with nubs feel pleasant for the animal. And the hand strap can be adjusted to different operators.

Pet Cleaning Brush Removes stubborn dirt from the animal's fur. Stainless steel prongs with nubs Comfortable for the pet. Adjustable hand strap Adjustable for different operators.