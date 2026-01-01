Pet towel | Kärcher

Using the high-quality microfibre cloth, dogs and other pets can be dried off after cleaning and washing. Microfibre is very absorbent and is therefore particularly suitable for animals. After use, odour formation is prevented and the cloth dries quickly. Measuring 100 × 40 cm, it is also big enough to dry large dogs and other large animals.

Special microfibre cloth For drying pets after cleaning. microfibre Absorbs a large amount of water and does not generate any unpleasant odours. Soft Comfortable for the pet.