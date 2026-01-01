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    Pet towel | Kärcher

    Folded grey fabric sheet with a soft texture, lying flat against a white background.

    Pet towel

    Order number: 2.643-873.0

    Special microfibre cloth for drying off dogs. Absorbs a lot of water and eliminates unpleasant odours.