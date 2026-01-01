2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Plastic cleaner RM 625 | Kärcher

    Kärcher plastic cleaner container with label showing outdoor cleaning scene and Kärcher high-pressure cleaner.

    Plastic cleaner RM 625

    Order number: 6.295-358.0

    For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.