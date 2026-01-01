Plastic cleaner RM 625 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.295-358.0For the thorough cleaning of garden furniture, PVC window frames, children’s slides and other plastic surfaces. Very gentle on materials.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
200 x 150 x 260
Packaging size (l)
5
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas