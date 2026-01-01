Polishing pads for parquet, sealed/laminate | Kärcher

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. For prefect polishing results on sealed floors. Polishing pads ideal for sealed floors such as cork, parquet, laminate. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Polishing pads of high quality microfibres Perfect polishing results on sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork) Specially developed for polishing sealed floors (parquet, laminate, cork) Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.