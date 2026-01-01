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    Polishing pads for parquet, sealed/laminate | Kärcher

    Three round white cleaning pads with green stripes, arranged on a plain white background.

    Polishing pads for parquet, sealed/laminate

    Order number: 2.863-197.0

    3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing sealed hard surfaces such as sealed parquet, cork and laminate.