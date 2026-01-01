Polishing pads for parquet, waxed | Kärcher

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxes hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish, e.g. parquet Polishing pads ideal for waxed hard surfaces and floors with an oil-wax finish. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Polishing pads of high quality microfibres Perfect results on wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish Specially developed for polishing wooden floors that have a wax and oil wax finish Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.