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    Polishing pads for parquet, waxed | Kärcher

    Three round, white microfiber pads arranged on a plain white background.

    Polishing pads for parquet, waxed

    Order number: 2.863-196.0

    3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing waxed hard surfaces, e.g. waxed parquet floors.