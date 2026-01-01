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    Polishing pads for stone/linoleum/PVC | Kärcher

    Three round, textured cleaning pads with a mix of yellow and white fibres, arranged on a white background.

    Polishing pads for stone/linoleum/PVC

    Order number: 2.863-198.0

    3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing matt stone, PVC or linoleum floors.