Polishing pads for stone/linoleum/PVC | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-198.03 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing matt stone, PVC or linoleum floors.
Quantity (Piece(s))
3
Colour
White
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
125 x 125 x 15
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas