Polishing pads for stone/linoleum/PVC | Kärcher

3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing matt stone, PVC or linoleum floors. Polishing pads ideal for matt stone, PVC and linoleum floors. Simply attach polishing pads to discs.

Polishing pads of high quality microfibres Perfect polishing results on mat natural stone floors, PVC and linoleum Specially developed for polishing matt natural stone floors, PVC and linoleum Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.