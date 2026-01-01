Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Polishing pads (universal) | Kärcher

    Three white, round microfiber pads arranged on a plain white background.

    Polishing pads (universal)

    Order number: 2.863-193.0

    3 polishing pads for FP 303 vacuum floor polisher. Ideal for polishing hard surfaces such as parquet, stone, linoleum, cork, PVC and laminate floors.