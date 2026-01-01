Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Power floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher cleaning pads, one white with black stripes and one grey with black stripes, on a white background.

    Power floor cloth set EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-342.0

    Two floor cleaning cloths for thorough and hygienic cleaning of hard floors with medium to stubborn dirt.