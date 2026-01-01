Power floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

The Power EasyFix floor cleaning cloth set contains two high-quality cloths for thorough and hygienic cleaning with the steam cleaner. The Ultra Abrasive cloth has a higher proportion of abrasive fibres for particularly easy removal of stubborn dirt. The Abrasive cloth supports the removal of dirt with abrasive fibres and offers excellent dirt pick-up with additional soft textile parts, for example when wiping up after cleaning with the Ultra Abrasive cloth. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the cloths can be easily and quickly attached to the floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix floor nozzle and you're done. During work, the cloth remains securely in position. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the EasyFix floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: simply step on the foot tab on the cloth and pull the floor nozzle up and away from it.

High-quality fibre blend Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system Floor cleaning cloth easily attached to floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Field of application (e.g. separation of kitchen and bathroom) can be noted in a field on the foot flap. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.