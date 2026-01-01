Premium pump connector set | Kärcher

Premium connector set for connecting 3/4" water hoses (19 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set designed for increased water flow and suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).

Large diameter For increased water flow Includes tap adaptor For fast connection of the coupling and pump Practical click-on system Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier