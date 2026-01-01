PrimoFlex® hose 1/2" - 15 m | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-296.0The PrimoFlex® (1/2") flexible garden hose is 15 m long, temperature-resistant, comes with pressure-resistant reinforcement technology and contains no substances that are harmful to human health. Bursting pressure: 22 bar.
Diameter
1/2″
Hose length (m)
15
Colour
Yellow
Weight (kg)
1.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
294 x 294 x 121
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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