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    PrimoFlex® hose 5/8" - 15 m | Kärcher

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    Coiled yellow Kärcher garden hose with black stripes, resting on a white surface.

    PrimoFlex® hose 5/8" - 15 m

    Order number: 2.645-298.0

    15 m long, temperature-resistant and contains no substances that are harmful to human health: The flexible PrimoFlex® garden hose (5/8") with pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh and a bursting pressure of 22 bar.