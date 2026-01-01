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    PS 30 Plus power scrubber surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with two extension tubes, featuring a yellow and black design with bristles.

    PS 30 Plus power scrubber surface cleaner

    Order number: 2.644-212.0

    The PS 30 Plus power scrubber removes stubborn dirt with its three high-pressure nozzles. Thanks to the swivelling side nozzle, all corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned.