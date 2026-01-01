PS 30 Plus power scrubber surface cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.644-212.0The PS 30 Plus power scrubber removes stubborn dirt with its three high-pressure nozzles. Thanks to the swivelling side nozzle, all corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
749 x 264 x 768
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
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