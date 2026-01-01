2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    PS 40 power scrubber surface cleaner | Kärcher

    Kärcher telescopic broom with yellow brush head and long silver handle, isolated on white background.

    PS 40 power scrubber surface cleaner

    Order number: 2.643-245.0

    Power Scrubber PS 40 with 3 integrated high-pressure nozzles. Eliminates stubborn dirt from various surfaces powerfully, reliably and in a time-saving manner. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.