PS 40 power scrubber surface cleaner | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-245.0Power Scrubber PS 40 with 3 integrated high-pressure nozzles. Eliminates stubborn dirt from various surfaces powerfully, reliably and in a time-saving manner. Ideal for stairs and edges. Includes integrated squeegee blade to remove the dirty water.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
744 x 303 x 759
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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