PS 40 power scrubber surface cleaner | Kärcher

PS 40 power scrubber with three integrated high-pressure nozzles and squeegee is more powerful than a standard manual scrubber. Powerful scrubber quickly and easily removes stubborn dirt from surfaces with high pressure. PS 40 power scrubber is ideal for cleaning stairs, patios, facades, garages, balconies, walls, paths and drives. Ideal for cleaning stairs and edges. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers.

Three integrated high-pressure nozzles For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces. Integrated squeegee Fast removal of residual water. Compact design Ideal for cleaning corners and edges without splash back. Powerful cleaning with high pressure For removing stubborn dirt from different kinds of surfaces. Combination of high-pressure jet and manual brush pressure Extra powerful cleaning performance compared to a normal scrubber.