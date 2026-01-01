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    Re!Fibe universal floor cloth set EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfibre cloths with green stripes, each featuring a Kärcher logo tag, placed on a white background.

    Re!Fibe universal floor cloth set EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-379.0

    The Re!Fibe floor cleaning cloths made from 100% recycled polyester with CiCLO® technology¹⁾ are ideal for removing stubborn dirt with the steam cleaner.
    ¹⁾
    Excluding hook-and-loop fastener.
    ²⁾
    Every time textiles are washed, microfibres are shed, which wind up in our oceans. The decomposition of polyester fibres with CiCLO® technology is 94.3% in 3.7 years whereas the decomposition of regular polyester fibres is only 4.9% in 3.7 years (according standard ASTM D6691). This cloth is not compostable. Dispose of in accordance with local waste disposal regulations.The CiCLO® logo and marks are registered trademarks of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, LLC.