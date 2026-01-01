Replacement nozzle for T-Racer | Kärcher

High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the device classes K2-K5 (T 250, T 300, T 400).

Replacement nozzle Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles. Extremely durable and high-quality. High pressure - flat jet Cleans evenly and removes stubborn dirt. Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas. Powerful cleaning with high pressure Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.