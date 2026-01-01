2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Replacement nozzle for T-Racer | Kärcher

    Two grey Kärcher nozzle attachments with O-rings, one upright and one lying flat, on a white background.

    Replacement nozzle for T-Racer

    Order number: 2.640-727.0

    High-quality, grey replacement nozzles for easy replacement of T-Racer nozzles. Suitable for replacing nozzles for the K2-K5 device classes.