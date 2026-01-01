Replacement nozzles accessories for T 350 | Kärcher

The high-quality replacement nozzles allow easy changing of accessory nozzles and are suitable for changing the nozzles of the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Includes three pairs of nozzles for different pressure washer performance classes and two brackets for securing them in place.

Replacement nozzle Quick and easy replacement of old nozzles. High quality for a long service life. High pressure - flat jet Even cleaning and loosening of stubborn dirt. Powerful cleaning with high pressure Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.