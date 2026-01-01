2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Replacement nozzles accessories for T 350 | Kärcher

    Six nozzle heads in beige, green, and pink, with two U-shaped metal pins on a white background.

    Replacement nozzles accessories for T 350

    Order number: 2.643-335.0

    The high-quality replacement nozzles guarantee easy nozzle changing and are suitable for the T-Racer T 300 / T 350 surface cleaners for the pressure washer ranges K 2 to K 7.