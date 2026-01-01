Replacement nozzles accessories | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.643-338.0High-quality replacement nozzles for all T-Racer surface cleaners (except T 350) for unit classes K 2 to K 7, gutter cleaner PC 20 for K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for K 2 to K 5.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
17 x 17 x 18
Weight (kg)
0
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information