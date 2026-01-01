2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Replacement nozzles accessories | Kärcher

    Four pairs of coloured nozzles, yellow, green, grey, and black, with matching caps, and two metal U-shaped clips.

    Replacement nozzles accessories

    Order number: 2.643-338.0

    High-quality replacement nozzles for all T-Racer surface cleaners (except T 350) for unit classes K 2 to K 7, gutter cleaner PC 20 for K 3 to K 7, as well as chassis cleaner for K 2 to K 5.