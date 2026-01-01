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    Rubber squeegee for window tool | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher window vac replacement blade on a white background.

    Rubber squeegee for window tool

    Order number: 6.273-140.0

    Rubber squeegee for seam cleaner window tool.