2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Sand and wet-blasting kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher sandblasting kit with hose, two black nozzles, and protective goggles on a white background.

    Sand and wet-blasting kit

    Order number: 2.638-792.0

    Sand and wet-blasting kit for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.