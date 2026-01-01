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    Steam cleaner SC 1 Multi & Up | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner set with accessories including a mop head, brush attachment, extension tubes, and cleaning cloth.

    Steam cleaner

    SC 1 Multi & Up

    Order number: 1.516-411.0

    • Area performance of 30 m²/tank filling, 1,300 W heating output
    • Removable tank, heat-up time 30 s, descaling cartridge
    • Hand and floor nozzle set