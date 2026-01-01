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    Steam cleaner SC 2 Deluxe | Kärcher

    Sale
    Kärcher steam cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, extension tubes, and cleaning pads, arranged on a white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    Reddot Design Award 2018

    Steam cleaner

    SC 2 Deluxe

    Order number: 1.513-403.0

    • Area performance of 75 m²/tank filling, 1,500 W heating output
    • Heat-up time 6.5 min
    • Multifunctional accessories
    ¹⁾
    When spot cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds at maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses (with the exception of the hepatitis B virus), can be removed from standard smooth hard surfaces in the home. (test germ: Modified vaccinia virus Ankara).
    ²⁾
    When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at maximum steam setting and in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.99% of all common household bacteria are eliminated on common household smooth hard surfaces (test germ: Enterococcus hirae).