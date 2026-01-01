Steam cleaner SC 2 Deluxe | Kärcher

The new compact and lightweight SC 2 Deluxe entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces – entirely without chemicals. The SC 2 Deluxe can display the operating mode at any time via the innovative illuminated LED ring on the handle. Red indicates that the device is still heating up, while green indicates that the SC steam cleaner is ready to go. The accessories can either be stored (including the two extension tubes) entirely in an extra long accessory bag or alternatively stowed on the device itself. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. Its extensive accessories can be used effectively to deliver hygienic results when cleaning tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest of crevices. Even stubborn dirt can be reliably removed.

LED light display on the device When the LED display lights up red, the device is still heating up. When it turns green, the device is ready to use. Floor cleaning set EasyFix with flexible joint on the floor nozzle and convenient hook-and-loop fixing for the floor cleaning cloth Optimal cleaning results on all types of hard floors around the home thanks to efficient lamella technology. Contactless cloth changing without contact with dirt, and convenient attachment of the floor cleaning cloth thanks to the hook-and-loop system. Orderly accessory storage and parking position All accessories including the extension tubes can be stored in an extra long accessory bag. Child safety lock on the steam gun A locking system provides reliable protection against improper use by playing children. Multifunctional accessories Can be used to clean a wide variety of surfaces as required thanks to the floor nozzle, hand nozzle, round brush and many more accessories. Floor cleaning cloth and cover for the hand nozzle For excellent cleaning results and even better loosening and removal of dirt. Two-stage steam flow control The steam flow can be individually adapted to each surface and level of dirt.